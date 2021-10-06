The Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi is supporting the cause with various activities across a range of venues, all in different shades of pink…reports Asian Lite News

To mark the special month of October, Breast Cancer awareness month, The Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi is supporting the cause with various activities across a range of venues, all in different shades of pink. A portion of the proceeds from all activity will be donated to the Al Jalila Foundation to raise awareness of the cause and promote the importance of early detection.

Bubbalicious brunch

The ever-popular Bubbalicious brunch is kicking off Pinktober with a themed photo booth to capture unforgettable memories. Set amidst the stunning beachfront, with more than 10 live cooking stations, innovative mixology counters, live music and kid’s entertainment, the Bubbalicious brunch at Mina’s Kitchen is something of a spectacle. To support the worthy cause, this month guests will be able to purchase pink ribbons and hats in exchange for a donation to Al Jalila Foundation. In addition, all proceeds from the flower wall themed photobooth will be entirely donated to the cause.

Sui Mui

Offering flavoursome curries, spicy salads and traditional dishes served family style, Sui Mui is designed to make your taste buds tingle. This October, Sui Mui has created a picturesque limited-edition pink drink menu to honour Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with all proceeds being donated to the Al Jalila Foundation for cancer research and early detection.

El Sur Brunch

Your most laid-back Saturday Brunch is turning pink! El Sur is raising awareness and funds through its delicious tapas menu which has been given a pink spin, and a flower wall photo booth. Add a Spanish flair to your evening and support the cause!

OENO

Offering you the very best in wine and design, OENO has launched a “pink shots” themed ladies’ night. For the month of October OENO has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation and through them, will be donating half of the profits, from select drinks, to support breast cancer research.

Bounty Beets

Love the idea of an afternoon tea at the most Instagram-worthy place in Dubai? Bounty Beets at Mina Seyahi has launched a Pink Afternoon Tea to support breast cancer awareness. Priced at AED109 for an afternoon tea inclusive of one glass of pink sparkling or AED149 with three glasses, it features all kinds of tasty delights, and most importantly – all the proceeds go to supporting breast cancer awareness month.

In addition, The Westin & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi will offer sparkling pink drinks in all their locations throughout October, with all proceeds going to the Al Jalila Foundation.

