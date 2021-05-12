However, in the last 20 days India’s tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight, reports Asian Lite News

India on Wednesday recorded 4,205 deaths due to Covid, highest till date with 3,48,421 fresh cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 8, India has recorded 4,187 deaths in 24 hours, while on May 7, India recorded its highest ever fresh cases 4,14,188.

In the past 20 days India’s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,33,40,938 with 37,04,099 active cases and 2,54,197 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,55,338 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,93,82,642 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,46,674 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 for Covid-19. Of these 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday.

AMU writes to ICMR after losing 26 professors

At least 44 people, including 26 professors have died at the Aligarh Muslim University after getting infected with the lethal novel coronavirus, within just 20 days, officials said, adding the new variant is suspected to have caused the deaths.

Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor of the AMU, has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to investigate the samples taken from the varsity. His brother had also died of Covid-19.

Among the 26 professors who have lost their lives to Covid-19 include 16 working and 10 retired faculty members.

Officials said that samples have been collected from the university after the VC’s request. The samples have been sent to the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi for examination.

The AMU has written a letter to ICMR, asking for a genome study of the Covid samples as soon as possible. From this study, it can be found out whether a new variant of Covid-19 has spread in the university.

Karnataka sets 24-hr deadline for Cipla, Jubilant

Given the sudden spike in the demand for Remdesivir antiviral injections amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka on Tuesday directed two global pharma majors — Jubilant Pharma and Cipla — to supply the remaining committed quantity of the drug within 24 hours after receiving the notice.

The state revenue department issued a show cause notice to both the pharma majors for failing to supply the committed quantities of Remdesivir within the stipulated time frame.

In the notice issued separately to the two companies, Principal Secretary N. Manjunatha Prasad demanded an explanation from the pharma majors to be furnished within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

According to the notice, on May 1, the Union government had issued orders to Jubilant Pharma and Cipla to supply 32,000 and 30,000 vials of Remdesivir, respectively, to Karnataka by May 9. But till May 8, Karnataka had received only 17,601 vials from Jubilant and 10,840 vials from Cipla.

“Reduced supplies by the companies (Cipla and Jubilant) have resulted in severe impact on the treatment of Covid patients who are in dire need of Remdesivir injections. The non-supply of committed quantities of the drug has constrained the ability of the state government to provide safe treatment to the people, thereby endangering their lives. Thus, Karnataka is invoking the provisions of Disaster Management Act and other IPC sections to direct the companies to restore their committed supplies for the state,” the notice read.

ALSO READ-Active Covid cases in Kerala expected to touch 6 lakh

READ MORE-Diary of a cremator during Covid times

Advertisements

