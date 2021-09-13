The 100-day countdown begins as the Global Citizen Forum returns to the global stage with its next Annual Summit to be held in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates from December 12-13, 2021, at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre…reports Asian Lite News

Under the theme, The Future in Motion, the summit will be hosted in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority — gathering the world’s leading minds to reimagine a new momentum for human mobility and feature pioneering initiatives that promote sustainable tourism.

RAKI PHILLIPS, CEO, RAS AL KHAIMAH, TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: “We are delighted to welcome the Global Citizen Forum back to the UAE to be part of this important dialogue for a more resilient future in Ras Al Khaimah. The Emirate is committed to creating a sustainable world with responsible tourism at the heart of our strategy. As a nature-based Emirate, the significance of mobility will be brought to life across new attractions and offerings and will enhance knowledge and understanding of conservation and sustainable tourism,” commented Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“With the upcoming World Expo in Dubai, the UAE has become one of the world’s most desired and remarkably safe post-pandemic travel destinations and we look forward to welcoming members and guests as we spearhead meaningful initiatives to create considerable change for generations to come,” shares Armand Arton, Founder and Chairman of the Global Citizen Forum.

In 2020, Ras Al Khaimah became the first safe-city in the world as certified by Bureau Veritas, as well as the first to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp. The Emirate is also one of the fastest developing sustainable tourism destinations in the region, named the Gulf Tourism Capital two years in a row, and continues to host a number of prestigious regional and international events every year.

Previous Annual Summits hosted in Dubai, Toronto, Monaco, and Sveti Stefan have welcomed the late Kofi Annan, José Manuel Barroso, Irina Bokova, Kristalina Georgieva, Duško Marković, Jeanette Kagame, Gaston Browne, Robert De Niro, Wyclef Jean, Akon, EVE, as well as a number of heads of state, members of Royal families, notable entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Since its inception in 2013, the Global Citizen Forum has built a global network of leaders, visionaries and catalyzers with a common mission to unlock the potential of global citizenship and empower a world rooted in the freedom of sustainable human mobility.

