The Austrian Innsbruck Airport has denied entry to 110 nationals of the United Kingdom as they failed to meet the new travel rules imposed by the Austrian authorities on Saturday.

Previously, the authorities of Austria announced that the UK would be categorised as a virus variant area, thus, requiring everyone to undergo testing prior to their arrival.

The initial announcement said that the test would be accepted as long as it has been taken within 72 hours before entry.

Nonetheless, under the new rules that entered into force on December 25, it was explained that everyone must present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours before arrival.

Since many travellers were unaware of the new changes in the testing requirement, the airport had to refuse entry to them.

According to the BBC, 70 UK nationals who reached Austria without valid testing proof were flown home immediately. On the other hand, 40 of them were quarantined in a hotel. Of them, 12 were permitted to undergo COVID-19 testing and continue with their holidays.

It is believed that those who were permitted to enter Austria after getting tested were all families with children, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Based on the current rules that Austria has, except for the testing requirement, all travellers from the UK must also prove that they have been fully immunised against the COVID-19 disease. In addition, everyone must have received a booster shot in order to be permitted entry to Austrian territory.

“People who are fully vaccinated (double jabbed) AND have received the 3rd booster jab can enter Austria with a negative PCR test (valid 48 hours). Children under the age of 12 are exempt,” the statement of Austria’s official travel website reads.

The same rules also apply to teenagers born before September 1, 2006, who reach Austria from the UK or any other country that is currently part of the virus variant list.

Apart from Austria, several other European Union countries have also tightened their entry rules for travellers from the UK as the latter has been registering increased Omicron variant infection rates.

Previously, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that UK nationals are now subject to additional measures when entering Germany. Travellers from the UK need to provide a valid vaccination or recovery certificate as well as a negative test result that was taken before arrival in Germany.

The French authorities also announced that all non-essential travel from the UK is banned. Only persons who are reaching France for absolutely necessary reasons are permitted entry.

