The death toll from a fire accident at a warehouse in China’s Jilin rovince has increased to 15, with 25 people injured, local authorities said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the logistics warehouse in the Jingyue high-tech industrial development zone in Jilin’s provincial capital of Changchun, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Changchun municipal government said the local fire brigade received reports of the accident at 3.48 p.m. Saturday and launched search and rescue efforts, which concluded at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The injured people are receiving treatment in hospitals and there was no one in serious condition, the government said.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of the deceased and were probing the cause of the accident.

This comes at a time when China is facing landfalls and floods due to heavy rains for the past few days.

Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday.

The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua news agency reported. Shanghai authorities declared second-highest “orange” danger alert.

Strong wind blasts are toppling trees, ripping off billboards and breaking windows. The wind and rainfall are expected to worsen.

Two international airports in Shanghai canceled all passenger flights, the subway has been closed, and high-speed trains were fully stopped until midday on Monday.

China’s marine environmental authorities will continue to issue warnings for storm surges and high waves, the Global Times reported citing the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Zhejiang governor Zheng Zhajie called the tragedy that caused casualties in a subway in Henan’s Zhengzhou caused by a surging flood, saying that this incident should be a lesson.

The death toll from the heavy rains and floods that hit China’s central province of Henan has risen to 63, while five people remain missing as of Sunday.

More than 852,000 people were relocated. Some 876.6 thousand hectares of crops were affected and 24,474 houses collapsed, reported Global Times.

Torrential rains have battered Henan province since last weekend. Several videos surfaced on social media showing the severity of the flooding.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, is one of the worst-hit areas.

Zhengzhou’s meteorological station has described the level of rainfall as “once in a thousand years.”

Henan’s water resources department, meanwhile, has called rain levels in parts of the province “once in 5,000 years.” (ANI)

