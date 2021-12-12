190 Houthis killed in military ops by Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that 190 Houthi rebels had been killed in military operations in the last 24 hours…reports Asian Lite News

The coalition conducted 36 operations against Houthi targets in the oil rich province of Marib in the period, the Saudi Press Agency tweeted.

The operations also destroyed 20 military vehicles and drone control units, reports Xinhua news agency.

The coalition regularly attacks Houthi military targets to deter the militia from launching drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabian cities, mainly in border areas.

In March, the coalition completed six years of fighting the Houthis in Yemen to assist Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

