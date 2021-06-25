During a video call, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the US Ambassador for congratulating him on the UAE’s election for the 2022-2023 term on the UN Security Council….reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the United Nations, the UAE-US strategic relations, the two countries efforts to maintain international peace and security, and means to strengthen cooperation in the international arena.

During a video call, Sheikh Abdullah thanked the US Ambassador for congratulating him on the UAE’s election for the 2022-2023 term on the UN Security Council.

He also stressed the UAE’s aspiration to work with the US to confront pressing global challenges, enhance partnership to consolidate security and stability in the region and the world, as well as achieving peace and prosperity for all peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed re-affirmed the depth of the UAE-US ties and their continuous keenness to develop existing cooperation to serve their common interests and benefit their peoples.

The video call was attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the foreign minister had participated in a high-level meeting on International Cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) in the Asia-Pacific Region, which was organised virtually today by the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting, which was chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, reviewed the prospects of strengthening international cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of accelerating economic recovery from the crisis.

