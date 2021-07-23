Brigadier Nasser Al Maskari, Head of Central Operations, said the Command and Control Centre was well prepared to receive calls round-the-clock…reports Asian Lite News

The Command and Control Centre of the Abu Dhabi Police received 38,000 calls on its emergency hotline 999 during the Eid Al Adha holiday from callers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra.

Brigadier Nasser Al Maskari, Head of Central Operations, said the Command and Control Centre was well prepared to receive calls round-the-clock, noting that most calls were for minor traffic accidents, traffic jams or some emergency cases.

“We provided the best services to the community. We coordinated with other local authorities to reach out to all emergencies as soon as possible,” added.

He called on the public to cooperate with the initiatives launched by the Security Media Department, which aims to create more awareness about police services and other activities.

“Members of the community should not hesitate to contact emergency number 999 in case they face any emergency at any time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Several Emirati Armed Forces commanders have visited UAE Armed Forces units in Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Land Forces; Major General Pilot Saeed Ali Al Ali, Commander of the Joint Aviation Command; and Major General Khalifa Al Hamli, Commander of the Reserve Forces, visited the troops who are part of the Arab Coalition Forces led by Saudi Arabia.

The commanders exchanged greetings with officers and soldiers and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the UAE’s leadership.

