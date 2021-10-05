The Energy Executive of the Year Award is the most prestigious in the energy industry…reports Asian Lite New

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), was honoured with the ‘Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021’ by Energy Intelligence, validating the UAE’s vision for sustainable energy future.

The Energy Executive of the Year Award is the most prestigious in the energy industry and is a testament to the UAE’s diversified energy leadership, progressive approach to the energy transition, and pioneering climate action

“The fact is, I would not be receiving this award today without the vision and continuous guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He enabled everything I have achieved so far, both at ADNOC and beyond ADNOC. He has challenged me to push the boundaries of the possible. He has inspired me with his wisdom and guidance. And when times were tough, his support has been unwavering.

“I also owe a great deal to my family, who have been with me, and there for me, through everything.

In awarding, Dr. Al Jaber the Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021, Energy Intelligence noted his role in mapping a path of modernisation for national oil companies. He was elected by the leaders of the world’s top energy companies and is the 25th winner of this distinguished honour. The last two recipients of the award were Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell.

The energy landscape has evolved significantly over the past five years he has been at the helm and the industry must remain agile and adapt to a variety of externalities, according to Dr. Al Jaber.

Dr. Al Jaber noted that the UAE has since gone on to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy with three of the largest and lowest-cost solar plants in the world, while its wind and solar portfolio has grown to 13 gigawatts in over 30 countries, in five continents.

On ADNOC’s transformation, Dr. Al Jaber recalled the challenging market dynamics when he was appointed as CEO and provided an insight into the motivation of the UAE Leadership in directing the company’s transformation.

“Our Leadership saw this as an opportunity that should not be wasted. An opportunity to transform our company. We focused on Performance, Profitability, and Efficiency, embedding technology across the organization and underpinning everything with HSE,” he said, adding that people were at the core of ADNOC’s strategy and they will always be the “magic ingredient.”

During his speech, Dr. Al Jaber rallied the oil and gas industry to embrace the opportunities being created by the energy transition and highlighted the steps ADNOC is taking in this regard.

