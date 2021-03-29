The two leaders also reviewed strategies to step up bilateral ties in various fields…reports Asian Lite News

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the controversial Ethiopian grand dam built on the Nile river, the recent developments in Libya, and counter-terrorism efforts.



During a phone conversation on Sunday, the two leaders also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially at the economic and military levels, Xinhua news agency quoted Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady as saying in a statement.



They also talked about the activities of the French companies working on various development projects in Egypt, the spokesman added.



President Sisi touched on the latest developments of the Libyan issue and Egypt’s firm strategic position in this regard, stressing his country’s efforts to support the new interim executive authority in Libya.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Sisi also affirmed the necessity of evacuating Libya from mercenaries and preventing illegal foreign interference in the Libyan affairs.



The two Presidents also exchanged views on the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam (GERD) built on the Nile River, Rady said.



Sisi affirmed that Egypt gives this issue the utmost attention within the framework of defending Egypt’s historical rights in the Nile waters through reaching a comprehensive and legally binding agreement by the three countries of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the rules of the filling and operation of the dam.

Also read:GERD: Egypt, Sudan hope for binding deal

Macron, for his part, expressed his aspiration to reach a solution that serves the interests of all parties as soon as possible.



The French President also praised Egypt’s vital role in resolving the Libyan crisis, which led to the political path to a solution of the Libyan issue, stressing France’s keenness to continue intensive cooperation and coordination with Egypt in this regard.

The two Presidents also agreed to intensify joint efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region, in light of the mutual keenness to support the countries of the region in restoring security and stability and achieving desired development.



They also stressed the challenges posed by terrorism to regional security as a whole.



Both leaders expressed keenness to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially at the economic, investment, development, security and military levels.

Also read:Ancient churches discovered in Egypt



Advertisements

