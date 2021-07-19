He stressed his full commitment to supporting the Libyans in bringing the country to safety after a prolonged period of turmoil….reports Asian Lite News

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has reiterated the organization’s full support for the Libyan government in leading the current transitional phase and preparing for elections on Dec. 24.

He stressed his full commitment to supporting the Libyans in bringing the country to safety after a prolonged period of turmoil.

He held talks on Friday with Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh on the sidelines of his visit to New York to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the country.

The two men discussed the situation in Libya and relations with the Arab League. It was agreed that the secretary-general would visit at the earliest opportunity.

Aboul Gheit said earlier that the league adhered to the implementation of the political roadmap in Libya leading to elections being held on time.

He warned that not holding elections on the date agreed upon by all parties “may once again push the country into a dark tunnel of differences and political fragmentation, which no party desires.”

He emphasized that holding the presidential and legislative polls on Dec. 24 represented “a watershed on the path to saving Libya and preserving it as a sovereign united state.”

