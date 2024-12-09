Arab League Urges Syrians to Uphold Peace      

This appeal comes at a pivotal moment as Syria grapples with political upheaval, societal divisions, and the fallout of a prolonged and devastating conflict….reports Asian Lite News

The Arab League has issued a fervent call for unity and dialogue among Syrians, urging all factions to embrace tolerance and prioritise national interests as the country navigates a critical transitional phase.

In a statement, the League’s General Secretariat emphasised the necessity of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty while rejecting foreign interference, which it deems antithetical to the Arab consensus on the nation’s future.

This appeal comes at a pivotal moment as Syria grapples with political upheaval, societal divisions, and the fallout of a prolonged and devastating conflict.

“This critical phase demands responsibility, dialogue, and a commitment to the rights of all components of Syrian society,” the statement said.

The League called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, urging Syrians to lay down arms to preserve lives and resources and to work collectively toward an inclusive and secure political transition.

The Arab League urged regional and international actors to bolster stability in Syria by lifting sanctions that hinder economic recovery and humanitarian aid. The League reiterated its dedication to assisting Syria in reclaiming its historic stature as a beacon of culture and civilisation.

The international community, meanwhile, remains deeply concerned about the situation in Syria. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the need for inclusive political processes that reflect the aspirations of all Syrians. In a statement today, Guterres reaffirmed the importance of restoring Syria’s sovereignty and unity while calling for a peaceful transition to representative governance. “The future of Syria must be decided by Syrians, through a process that respects diversity, justice, and human rights,” he stated.

Special Envoy Geir Otto Pedersen has been tasked with engaging stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition. Guterres underscored the importance of respecting international laws, including the protection of diplomatic premises, during this turbulent period.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bashar al-Assad and his family have reportedly sought asylum in Moscow, ending speculation about the former president’s whereabouts. Russian state media confirmed that Assad had left Damascus as rebel forces advanced into the capital. The Kremlin has granted him and his family refuge, citing humanitarian grounds.

This development marks a significant moment in Syria’s conflict. Russia, a staunch ally of Assad throughout the civil war, has begun engaging with Syrian opposition leaders, who have pledged to ensure the safety of Russian military and diplomatic installations in Syria.

The power vacuum left by Assad’s departure has raised questions about Syria’s future governance. UK Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, described the situation as both a relief and a source of uncertainty. Speaking on Sky News, McFadden noted that the ousting of the Assad regime is a setback for its allies, Russia and Iran.

However, McFadden expressed caution regarding the new ruling faction, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with historical ties to al-Qaeda. “The group claims to respect citizens’ rights and minority protections, but its record is far from reassuring,” McFadden said, adding that the UK government is evaluating HTS’s terrorist designation.

Neighbouring Egypt has also called for unity among Syrians. In a statement, Cairo emphasised the importance of fostering harmony and restoring Syria’s regional and international role. The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, pledging support for reconstruction efforts and the safe return of refugees.

Egypt’s call mirrors broader regional efforts to stabilise Syria, with a focus on alleviating the prolonged suffering of its people. The international community has been urged to prioritise humanitarian aid, rebuild national institutions, and create conditions for a stable and prosperous Syria.

Despite the efforts of the Arab League, the United Nations, and regional actors, Syria’s future remains uncertain. The complex interplay of domestic and international interests, combined with the challenges of establishing a representative government, underscores the difficulties ahead.

The Arab League’s appeal for unity and dialogue serves as a reminder of the stakes involved. “This is a historic moment for Syria,” the League’s statement concluded. “Only through reconciliation, justice, and mutual respect can the Syrian people rebuild their nation and secure a lasting peace.”

As Syrians confront the immense task of rebuilding their country, the international community must balance cautious optimism with vigilance, ensuring that promises of peace translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

