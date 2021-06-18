The leaders discussed the global effort against COVID-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including COVAX…reports Asian Lite News.

Bahraini Prime Minister Salman Bin Hamad al-Khalifa has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the possibility of a free trade agreement with Gulf states and renew an old friendship.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad to Downing Street on Thursday morning for an hour-long meeting on a range of issues from trade to security, media reported.

They reflected on the close and historic partnership between the UK and Bahrain and agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic cooperation, the Downing Street in a press release said.

The leaders discussed the global effort against COVID-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including COVAX.

They also spoke about regional security issues and defence collaboration, and the Prime Minister commended the Bahraini government’s steps to normalise relations with Israel.

However, the major focus was on a possible economic deal between the UK and the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that could see an increase of trade between the nations.

UK has just struck its first post-Brexit free trade agreement with Australia and hopes to cement many more in the coming months.

PM Johnson looked forward to welcoming Bahrain to the COP26 climate summit in November and to deepening cooperation on green technology and the transition to renewable energy, the Downing Street said.

ALSO READ-Boris delays end of lockdown in UK

READ MORE-UK to work closely with India on COP26: British envoy

Advertisements

