The decision was taken at the 40th plenary meeting of the 76th UNGA on Wednesday….reports Sumi Khan

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a historic resolution to graduate Bangladesh from the least developed country (LDC) category. Bangladesh has been given five years to prepare for the graduation.

Graduating Bangladesh from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category is a milestone development as the nation strides towards socio economic goals.

Adopted on November 24, 2021, Resolution A/76/L.6/Rev.1 relates to the graduation of Bangladesh, Nepal and the Lao Democratic Republic from the least developed country category.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN Rabab Fatima said, “UNGA adopts historic resolution to graduate Bangladesh from the LDC category. What better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our independence & the birth centenary of Bangabandhu! Fulfillment of national aspiration & HPM’s vision 2021! Joy Bangla.”

The three countries will graduate from the LDC category after an exceptionally extended preparatory period of five years (the standard period is of three years) to enable them to prepare for graduation while planning for a post-Covid-19 recovery and implementing policies and strategies to reverse the economic and social damage incurred by the pandemic shock.

