Bangladesh Hindu Crisis: Diaspora Appeals to Biden

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the escalating “human rights violations” against religious minorities in Bangladesh, marked most recently by the arrest of former ISCKON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

In a statement addressed to United States President Joe Bide, FIIDS highlighted the precarious situation of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The body also emphasised that Bangladesh has had a “long and tragic history of violence” against religious minorities, especially Hindus.

“We write to express our grave concern over the escalating human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh, marked most recently by the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. His arrest, under questionable charges of sedition, has triggered protests from the Hindu minority and raised fears of further marginalization and repression,” FIIDS statement read.

“Bangladesh has a long and tragic history of violence against religious minorities, especially Hindus. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, millions of Hindus were systematically targeted in what has been described as one of the worst genocides of the 20th century,” the statement added.

It stated, citing reports, that over 3 million have been killed and millions have been displaced, with the Hindu population declining significantly due to mass killings, forced conversions, and expulsions.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court denied his bail plea and sent him to custody.

The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.

“The minority population, mainly Hindus, which constituted nearly 20 per cent of East Pakistan’s population in 1947, now accounts for less than 8 per cent in Bangladesh, a stark reminder of ongoing persecution,” the FIIDs statement read.

“In recent years, religious minorities have continued to face violence and discrimination. The latest wave of unrest during the student-led protests that contributed to the regime change earlier this year resulted in widespread attacks on Hindu temples, and other minority religious institutions. More than 200 documented incidents of violence against Hindus, including arson, mob attacks, and desecration of places of worship, have occurred since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in August 2023,” it added.

Further, FIIDS described ISKCON a ‘symbol of peace and religious harmony’, renowned for its humanitarian efforts worldwide, adding that ISKCON has consistently provided disaster relief and food security, even in the face of hostility.

Stating that, as “close ally of Bangladesh” and a “global champion of human rights”, the United States has a vital role to play in addressing this urgent situation, the group requested Biden administration to engage with Bangladesh’s interim government and advocate for accountability.

In another development, a petition was filed by a lawyer on Wednesday demanding a ban on ISKCON in the country, calling it a “radical organisation” engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, the Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

