With China witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases again, Beijing Daxing International Airport has announced the suspension of flight routes from 15 cities including hotspots of outbreaks such as Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie.

Wen Wu, the airport’s deputy general manager said: “Beijing Daxing International Airport has suspended flight routes from 15 cities such as Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie, said Wen Wu, the airport’s deputy GM, as part of measures to curb the epidemic flare-up.” as per Global Times.

The capital city of China has also rolled out a range of measures to curb the virus, including imposing restrictions on their purchase of railway tickets as well apart from air services.

Global Times reported that people from medium- or high-risk regions or planning to return to Beijing but have a travel history related to these regions will be prevented from buying tickets for air and railway services. In addition, if they choose to drive into the Chinese capital, they will also be persuaded to make a U-turn and leave.

Meanwhile, The Beijing International Film Festival has been postponed due to new COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, Sputnik reported citing the event’s official statement on Thursday.

“Due to the recent outbreaks of the epidemic in many areas of the country, the 11th Beijing International Film Festival, originally scheduled for August 14-21, will be postponed for general safety and health reasons,” the statement said.

However, the organisers have not announced for how long the festival will be put off, reported Sputnik.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), there have been 200,840,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,265,903 deaths in China. As of August 4, a total of 3,984,596,440 vaccine doses have been administered.

People stay for observation after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination site in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Xinhua_Xiao Yijiu_IANS)

15 officials punished

A total of 15 Chinese officials in Jiangsu province’s Nanjing city were punished on Saturday for failing to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has spread across the country, Global Times reported.

Chinese state media reported that disciplinary actions against six senior officials were taken after a probe into epidemic prevention and control at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

The nine other officials singled out for punishment include Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the city’s health commission and Jiang Mengmang, deputy head of the city’s public security bureau, who received penalties.

According to several reports, more officials could be punished, as both Jiangsu provincial and Nanjing city officials said on Saturday that other people who are responsible were still under probe.

This comes as the Nanjing Lukou International Airport is considered to be the transmission source of the latest outbreaks in China which has spread to over 20 cities.

On Saturday, the Beijing Daxing International Airport announced that it will suspend flight routes from 15 cities, including Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie.

The Chinese mainland reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Meanwhile, nine cases each were recorded in Hubei and Hunan, and four in Henan province.

Moreover, 32 new imported cases in the country. (ANI)

