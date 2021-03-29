Reports revealed that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered nationwide had reached 102.42 million…reports Asian Lite News

More than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines has been administered across China so far, according to health authorities.



The announcement was made on Sunday by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.



Data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday showed that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered nationwide had reached 102.42 million.



China saw a daily increase of more than 3 million doses ever since the country has initiated its daily vaccination report on March 24.



