The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the local cases, 18 were reported in Jiangsu, five in Henan and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including 13 in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin, Shandong and Yunnan, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission added.

China has launched a probe against Yucheng county in Central China’s Henan Province which failed to curb the spread of coronavirus resulting in four new cases in the region, a media report said on Saturday.

According to the Shangqiu government, which administers the Yucheng county, one of the four new cases confirmed on Friday had close unprotected contact with a previously confirmed case. The new confirmed cases were due to poor performance by the Yucheng county in its COVID-19 response. The county is suspected of covering up the local epidemic, Chinese state media Global Times reported.

In an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, the Shangqiu government on Saturday announced to conduct a citywide nucleic acid testing.

Last week, China punished nearly 47 officials over the recent outbreak of COVID-19’s Delta variant in the country. Across the nation, officials ranging from the heads of local governments, health commissions, hospitals and airports, have been punished for negligence.

In Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, 15 officials were held accountable for allowing infections to spread at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

11 dead after being swept into sea

Eleven people were confirmed dead after they were swept into the sea off Zhangzhou city in China’s Fujian province, the local government said.



They were among 17 people who were swept into the sea while playing on a beach near Jiangkou village in Zhangpu county on Saturday afternoon, according to the city government.



Among the 17 people rescued, 11 were confirmed dead after treatment failed and six have stable vital signs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Workers trapped in coal mine

Rescue efforts are underway after a coal mine was flooded by mud, leaving one dead and 19 others trapped in China’s Qinghai province, authorities said.



The accident took place on Saturday when 21 people were working in the mine located in Gangca county, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the provincial emergency management department.



Two miners were lifted to the ground, including one who was confirmed dead, while the rest remained trapped, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.



The coal mine was ordered by the provincial mine safety administration to suspend production and rectify irregularities on August 2, said Yin Maowen, deputy head of Haibei prefecture, at a press conference early Sunday morning.



Qinghai provincial government has activated the provincial level-II emergency response, and allocated more than 30,000 pieces of emergency relief materials to the site, said Yin.



The local fire and rescue department has mobilized 32 fire engines and 120 fire fighters to participate in rescue work. (ANI/Xinhua)

