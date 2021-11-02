Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness & wellness hub

Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the emirate’s enabling healthcare and wellness free zone, has set up a fitness and wellness hub…reports Asian LiteNews

Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the emirate’s enabling healthcare and wellness free zone, has set up a fitness and wellness hub in its Oud Metha Phase I to help residents and visitors get fit during the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

The hub, one of the DFC official hubs for this year, is open from 6am to 10 am on weekdays and from 4pm – 10pm on weekends, for the whole duration of DFC running 29 October to 27 November. Boasting a fully equipped gym and wellness zone, the hub will also feature a range of free-to-attend wellness-oriented exercise classes including lymph activation, corrective medical exercise, and stress relief method. The hub will also offer yoga, dance classes and HIIT workout sessions. The hub is available to all members of the public.

“We want everyone to have as convenient access as possible to fitness apparatus and instruction so that they can take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge which promotes healthy lifestyles by encouraging people to be active for at least 30 minutes daily for an entire month. We recognize that people have busy lives and putting this facility on the doorstep of a growing community makes it easier for them to realize the benefits of the Challenge,” said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, regulatory of DHCC.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “The community fitness hubs are a very important element of Dubai Fitness Challenge as they give local residents the opportunity to stay active with free facilities that are located close to their home or workplace. The official hub at Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) is a great example of an organisation encouraging its growing community to get their 30 minutes of daily exercise with a great range of free exercise and wellness classes.”

As part of its support for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, DHCC is also collaborating with business partners to provide healthcare assistance, free health check-ups, complimentary nutritional advice, and discounts on some services to the public.

“This is part of a wider DHCC themed ‘Dare To’ campaign where we are sending out a challenge to all to Dare to be fit, to eat right, push themselves and care for their mental health. If they dare to do all this throughout 30 days, we hope these good practices will become daily habits extending well after the official Dubai Fitness Challenge,” added Abdulsalam.

The full schedule of activities will be posted on the Dubai Healthcare City website www.dhcc.ae

