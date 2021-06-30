Under the Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge, Emirates donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies such as relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders…reports Asian Lite News

Emirates SkyCargo flew 100 tonnes of relief materials free of charge from Dubai to India in May to support the Indian community to battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge, Emirates donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies such as relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders and concentrators on flights to Indian destinations.

“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to India. The Emirates India Humanitarian Airbridge was our contribution to assist the Indian community fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. We are heartened that India is overcoming the virus and we are honoured to have supported the efforts of partners by donating much needed air cargo capacity for moving essential goods quickly and reliably into nine Indian cities,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

“The Emirates India humanitarian airbridge confirms the important role that is being played by the private sector worldwide, for providing assistance to millions of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This airbridge done with Emirates, confirms the strong partnership and commitment of the two Dubai entities in facilitating the humanitarian action of the international organisations and United Nations agencies operating within IHC,” said Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the IHC.

Emirates SkyCargo flew 100 tonnes of relief materials free of charge to India to help the Indian community battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Emirates worked with partner organisations including @IHC_UAE, @WHO and @UNICEF. https://t.co/Av5w0DYhs3 #EmiratesSkyCargo pic.twitter.com/nXHLnNNzW7 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 29, 2021

“IHC has embraced the Sustainable Development Goal ‘Partnership’ and is very proud to have partnered with Emirates SkyCargo and the International humanitarian community for the extraordinary efforts done for responding to the requirements due to the pandemic in addition to other emergencies,” he added.

Emirates set up the India Humanitarian Airbridge in early May 2021 to boost the transportation of urgent medical and relief items to India by offering cargo capacity on its flights from Dubai to India.

The first shipment under the Airbridge initiative flew from Dubai to Delhi on 13 May and comprised 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tent equipment for field hospitals sent by the World Health Organisation through the IHC.

