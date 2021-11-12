Emirates will showcase its four-class configured A380 at Dubai Airshow 2021, which will run from 14th to 18th November…reports Asian Lite News

The aircraft on display will feature the airline’s recently introduced Premium Economy Class cabin, in addition to refreshed interiors and enhancements across all cabins onboard its newest A380 aircraft.

Emirates to showcase four-class A380 at Dubai Airshow

Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts and trade visitors, Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 will be decorated with the unique ‘United Arab Emirates 50’ livery, celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.

“The Dubai Airshow has long been one of the most important events in the aviation and aerospace calendar,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

“This year, all eyes will be on Dubai as the industry bounces back with global aviation and aerospace players reconvening in person to forge new partnerships and engage in strategic dialogue. The event will be seen as a bellwether for the industry’s pace of recovery, and a showcase for technologies that will drive its future progress. As a leading player in commercial aviation, Emirates will be setting the stage with its latest products and services on display, and engaging with its partners on various activities at the show.”

