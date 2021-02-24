Change of strategies loom for Middle East as GCC calls for participation in Iran nuke deals

Hajraf made the demand during his meeting with the Ambassadors of the European Union in Riyadh on Tuesday, citing that the Iranian nuclear talks are related to regional security and stability….reports Asian Lite News

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Nayef Al-Hajraf has called for the participation of GCC countries in any talks on Iran’s nuclear deal.



The administration of the United States’ President Joe Biden has signalled to Iran its willingness to return to talks to revive the nuclear deal former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.



GCC countries were kept out of the talks that led to the 2016 international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme.

