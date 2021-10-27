Global Village has significantly improved guest flow adding 2,500 sq metres of new streets, plenty of seating, spectacular new street food areas and new landmarks and photo ops…reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions, and entertainment, is now open for Season 26, offering new attractions, 15 brand new stage shows, exceptional food concepts and unique shopping experiences.

“We are excited to open the doors for our new season. Every season we take guest and partner feedback very seriously, using advanced data analytics to improve infrastructure and raise the bar for guest experience,” said Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village.

Global Village Opens With Unique Experiences

“Whether it is enhancements in guest flow or improvements to behind-the-scenes IoT and AI technology, every season we build on our robust foundations to set new standards and grow our reputation across the world.”

“Working closely with our partners from around the globe, we have taken major steps to enrich our retail, dining and entertainment experiences. In partnership with major international brands, we will be introducing the first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction in the world and have added a 4D moving theatre to the Ripley’s ‘Believe It Or Not!’ experience.”

“This season will be a significant one as we introduce strong new original content and concepts that will be key for future growth. Global Village is a home-grown brand and I am proud that we are able to play a part in making Dubai a global destination for entertainment and tourism in this very special year for our nation, Year of the 50th,” Anwahi added.

Global Village has significantly improved guest flow adding 2,500 sq metres of new streets, plenty of seating, spectacular new street food areas and new landmarks and photo ops. It has introduced no less than 15 new stage shows created by the in-house entertainment team which has also put together the region’s first water stunt show, Harbour Force.

Global Village will be welcoming partners and exhibitors from no less than 80 different cultures this season. The 26 pavilions all have incredible new facades and will once again be alive with cultural performances, including the brand-new Iraq pavilion. Guests will be able to explore a treasure trove of unique products across more than 3,500 boutiques and stalls.

Global Village Opens With Unique Experiences

Back with a colourful new look, the hugely popular Carnival is home to more than 170 rides, games and attractions for the entire family. From exhilarating thrill rides to the much-loved kids’ zone, Carnaval brings “all the fun of the fair” to new levels. The massive new inflatable kids experience, Arabian Nights Bounce Palace is the perfect way to unleash the energy of younger guests.

Season 26 of Global Village offers the finest and rarest flavours and dishes from every continent. Guests are spoilt for choice with more than 200 restaurants, cafes and the most culturally diverse street food offering in the region. Alongside Global Village favourites, Fiesta and Happiness Streets, the newly named Firework Avenue is now home to a fountain feature, lots of seating and great street food options.

Inspired by Thailand’s world-famous ‘Umbrella Market’, the new Railway Market is a dessert lover’s paradise. The 14 train carriages will host more than 30 vendors of sweets, ice-cream, pastries, beverages and confectionary from across Asia and around the world.

With more space and the stunning new Dragon Lake backdrop, the Floating Market now overlooks an extravagant new fire fountain show featuring a 20-metre long fire-breathing dragon. Here guests can enjoy authentic recipes of Thailand, captivating tastes from Korea, Spicy Far East-Asian grills, Asian seafood, flavours from Myanmar, delicacies from the Philippines and Indonesian treats.

Global Village Opens With Unique Experiences

The Global Village entertainment team has created a unique line up of unforgettable shows, with over 200 shows every day featuring more than 400 artists from around the world.

Global Village has announced a new pricing as part of its digital transformation strategy. The ticket price will remain AED15 online and will be AED20 at the gate to encourage guests to purchase park tickets on its award-winning mobile application and user-friendly website. Buying tickets from the mobile app and website is quick, easy and environmentally friendly.

For Season 26, Global Village is welcoming guests daily from Saturday to Wednesday from 4:00PM until 12:00AM. On Thursday, Friday, and all public holidays, opening hours are 4:00PM until 1:00AM. Entry gates are closed half an hour before Global Village’s closing time. Mondays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families except on public holidays.

