India on Thursday recorded 43,509 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed…reports Asian Lite News.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who visited United Kingdom London last week, talked about the need for early removal of restrictions imposed on travel from India and the mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates during his discussions.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the regular media briefing on Thursday that the Foreign Secretary visited the UK on July 23-24 to conduct a review of the comprehensive strategic partnership launched at the India-UK Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers on May 4.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Secretary held detailed meetings with his counterparts and also met a cross-section of opinion builders including think tanks and parliamentarians.

In the discussions, the implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 was assessed.

“The need for early removal of restrictions imposed on travel from India and the mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates was raised,” Bagchi said.

He said several issues of bilateral interest including implementation of the migration and mobility partnership, global innovation partnership, climate action, return of economic offenders, defence and security ties, regional issues including Afghanistan, UNSC and Commonwealth matters were discussed.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.



The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,662 as per the government data and the number of active cases once again crossed the four lakh-mark with 4,03,840 active cases.

Today I welcomed @harshvshringla to London for talks on delivery of the UK/India #2030Roadmap. The 🇬🇧🇮🇳 partnership is going from strength to strength as we work towards our shared ambitions. pic.twitter.com/KZI4Y7PRZm — Philip Barton (@PhilipRBarton) July 23, 2021

According to the government, 38,465 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,01,612 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 51 days.



According to the health ministry data, a total of 45,07,06,257 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 43,92,697 in the last 24 hours.



The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,26,29,773 as on July 28, including 17,28,795 samples tested on Wednesday. (ANI/IANS)

