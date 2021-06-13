India and the UAE will both be in the Security Council till India’s elected term ends on 31st December next year, reports Asian Lite News

Describing the UAE as “an important voice in the United Nations,” India has welcomed the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“India’s bilateral relations with the UAE are at an all-time high. We work closely with the UAE in the UN,” said T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, in a statement on the UAE’s election.

India is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India and the UAE will both be in the Security Council till India’s elected term ends on 31st December next year.

Tirumurti said India “co-sponsored and strongly supported” the UN General Assembly resolution recently moved by the UAE to observe an International Day of Human Fraternity. “On behalf of India, I was also one of the speakers at an event organised on 4th February by UAE’s Permanent Mission to the UN to mark this day. We will continue such close cooperation in the Security Council as well.”

Describing the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN in New York, Lana Nusseibeh as a “very dynamic Ambassador,” Tirumurti thanked her for having “actively participated and collaborated with India when our Permanent Mission celebrated the International Day of Women in March this year.”

Tirumurti was India’s senior-most diplomat in charge of relations with the Gulf and Arab countries at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi before he was posted as Permanent Representative to the UN in New York last year.

Global recognition of UAE’s principled position

Nearly 35 years after serving on the Security Council in 1986-1987 for the first time, the UAE is now taking on this responsibility at a time the world is experiencing unprecedented challenges.

“Following the same steps and principles on which it was founded, the UAE will pursue its efforts to maintain international peace and security in cooperation with the members of the council,” affirmed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when the UAE announced its candidacy for this two-year seat last year.

The scale of the responsibility is great, and the challenges are more complex and urgent. From issues of peace, sustainability, climate change, extremism and terrorism to an unprecedented pandemic that shattered all records.

However, the UAE has the expertise and conscious understanding to help find more sustainable solutions to many of these issues that concern the world, based on a great legacy and close relations with all countries and international organisations.

The slogan “Stronger with our Union” reflected the depth of understanding of the importance of global cooperation and interdependence to build up resilience and enhance international peace and security.

During its membership in the UNSC, the UAE has a lot to present, foremost among which is its experience in institutionalising gender equality, fostering tolerance and countering terrorism and extremism, addressing climate change issues, prioritising humanitarian relief, tackling global health pandemics, and harnessing the potential of innovation for peace.

The UAE’s policy, which is inspired by and based on cooperation, dialogue, diplomacy and tolerance, will have a strong presence during this two-year term. The UAE will share its experience with other council members to help maintain peace and security from traditional security threats, as well as from those posed by pressing global challenges such as climate change.

The 15-nation council has 10 seats for temporary members but is dominated by its five, veto-wielding permanent members: Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France.

World reacts to UAE’s inclusion

UAE winning the seat in the UN Security Council reflects their role in consolidating international peace.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General, OIC

The Sultanate of Oman expresses its support for the UAE government in its duties towards international peace and security issues, and at the same time serving the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab and Islamic issues.

Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The development is a culmination of the achievements of the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their continuous efforts to establish the pillars of security and stability in the region and unswerving support for Arab causes.

Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, Speaker, Arab Parliament

We congratulate the UAE leadership and people on this historic diplomatic achievement that reflects the country’s tireless efforts to bring peace and security to the world.

Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The election reflects the prominent role played by the UAE at the regional and international levels under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs

