Foreign nationals are not allowed to travel from these countries to Israel, except in humanitarian cases with the approval of a special governmental committee….reports Asian lite News

The Israeli Health Ministry on announced its decision to ban travel to the UAE and six more countries to prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The ban will take effect on December 20 and will include Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France and Sweden, which will be labelled as “red” countries.

The list of “red” countries already includes most of the African countries.

All Israelis returning from the banned countries, including vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days.

Israel extends quarantine length for Omicron patients

Foreign nationals are not allowed to travel from these countries to Israel, except in humanitarian cases with the approval of a special governmental committee.

The development comes even as no Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 2,151 in the UAE.

According to UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) an additional 92 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 738,141. The ministry had announced that it conducted 340,100 additional tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 148 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 743,152.

Advertisements

