ESAP will serve as a platform to bring together a wide stratum of the creative community into the National Space Programme…reports Asian Lite News

In collaboration with Jsoor, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Wednesday launched the Emirates Space Art Programme (ESAP), to document, capture, and share the emotions of the UAE’s historical advances into space through the culture and creative industries.

ESAP will serve as a platform to bring together a wide stratum of the creative community into the National Space Programme to present the UAE’s journey of space exploration in a new light through artworks and other creative mediums.

Salem AlMarri, Asisstant Director-General, MBRSC, said, “With the UAE’s rapid growth and achievements in the space sector, now is a great time to explore the artistic representations of our journey through a range of artistic styles, mediums and techniques. This will not only enable us to reach a wider global audience but also speak in a language that is universally recognised and accepted.”

He added, “Through the works of artists, we will be able to witness the varied interpretation of our nation’s growing achievements in space. These artworks can be used to tell a story that will have great value for future generations and will also significantly contribute to the enrichment of Emirati art.”

ALSO READ: Emirates to create 3,500 more jobs

MBRSC has signed a strategic partnership with Jsoor, a locally based private social enterprise that aims to contribute to the growth of the culture and creative industry in the UAE, to implement the programme. The partnership covers strategy and programme development and customisation as well as its oversight.

Omar Al Shunnar, Founder of Jsoor, said, “We are very honoured and pleased to be working with MBRSC on this first-of-a-kind innovative programme that aims to celebrate the accomplishments of the nation through the culture and creative industries”.

Omar added, “To ensure alignment of ESAP with the aspirations of the leadership and the objectives of the UAE and the creative community, we will continually engage key public and private stakeholders within the local culture and creative industries’ community to ensure that the programme is comprehensive and inclusive in delivering its mandate.”

By enriching connections between science, art and the community whilst celebrating the achievements of the UAE in space, the Emirates Space Art Programme will foster continued conversation and engagement around the National Space Programme.

Advertisements

