Mohammed attends theatrical show inspired by his book ‘My Story’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended a theatrical show titled ‘Al-Adiyat – The Boy and the Horse’ at Expo 2020’s Al Wasl Plaza.

A theatrical work inspired by His Highness’s book ‘My Story’, the show narrates the story of a young boy with a wise vision, who grows up to become a leader. It also tells the story of a horse that rediscovers her passion for life.

The show, which runs until 18 November, features a poetic narrative that highlights how individuals can harness their hidden capabilities.

Directed by Amna Belhoul, Executive Creative Director, Entertainment and Events, Expo 2020 Dubai, the 20-minute show was adapted from three stories included in His Highness’s book ‘My Story’ – ‘Latifa’, ‘First Horse’ and the ‘First Race’.

