Preet Kaur Gill, Britain’s first female Sikh MP, has condemned the alleged sacrilege incidents at the Golden Temple and in Kapurthala district, as well as lynching of the alleged culprit.

“Beadbi incidents are unacceptable but the lynching of another person is also unacceptable and no one should take matters into their own hands. We need a full enquiry (sic) into these matters,” Gill tweeted Monday.

Her statement came shortly after she courted a controversy over a purportedly deleted tweet in which she accused a “Hindu terrorist” of committing sacrilege.

An unidentified man was beaten to death at the Golden Temple in Amritsar Saturday evening after he allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib. Another person was killed Sunday morning by a mob at a village gurudwara in Kapurthala for suspected theft and attempted sacrilege.

Sanjeev ji and @swati_gs ji can you help us with any info on the culprit & victim because of this inflammatory tweet, later deleted, by #LabourParty MP Preet Kaur Gill.



We @hindu_counciluk revere all Sikh Gurus but Khalistani MP’s are creating a wedge @HCI_London #GoldenTemple pic.twitter.com/R8Ixgg5KeX — Anil Bhanot (@anilbhanot) December 19, 2021

Shortly after Saturday’s incident, Gill tweeted about the “awful scenes” at the temple and said no place of worship should be targeted.

However, the comments on Gill’s latest tweet were flooded with questions on why she deleted her alleged “Hindu terrorist” tweet.

On Saturday, screenshots had emerged of a purportedly deleted tweet by Gill in which she allegedly replied to an unverified video of the Golden Temple incident by saying: “Hindu terrorist prevented from an act of violence at the Sikh Holy shrine of Harmandir Sahib, (Golden temple) against Sikhs.”

According to Politwoops, an archive of tweets deleted by politicians, Gill deleted the tweet within seven minutes.

Screenshots of the ‘deleted’ tweet have been circulating since Saturday, with some social media users accusing the British MP of being “Hinduphobic”.

One user called Kaur a “blot” who should be sued and forced to resign, while another said she is “stirring religious bigotry”.

