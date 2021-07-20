At the Grand Holy Mosque, the prayer was attended by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the King Salman…reports Asian Lite News

Muslim devotees on Tuesday performed the prayer of the blessed Eid Al-Adha in the Grand Holy Mosque, the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, and in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with strict precautionary measures and regulations to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the Grand Holy Mosque, the prayer was attended by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the King Salman and Governor of Makkah Region, his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and a number of princes.

The prayer was also performed in the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, and attended by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah region, and his deputy Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal.

In Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh region attended the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims performed today Tawaf al-Ifadah (circumambulation), amid a system of services and precautionary measures inside the Grand Holy Mosque.













(Pic credits: SPA)

