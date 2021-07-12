Roy will become the first Indian to be honoured with the award….reports Asian Lite News

Sohan Roy, a Keralite marine professional based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday received the prestigious Better World Fund Unity Award which spreads the message of responsible mining across the globe.



Roy will get this award for directing the documentary “Black Sand”, which is based on environmental degradation and unscientific mining methods adopted in Alappuzha’s Alappad region.



The list of previous years’ award winners include the Prince of Monaco Albert II; Hollywood actors like Forest Whitaker and Sharon Stone; and German filmmaker Wim Wenders



Roy will become the first Indian to be honoured with the award.

“This award is considered as a token of appreciation for the relentless efforts taken for environmental awareness and renovation of film industry in the past ten plus years. Looking forward to contributing more ventures in the same direction in the coming years,” Roy said in a release.



Roy is known for his directorial Hollywood movie “DAM 999” which contended for the 2011 Oscars and received five selections in three categories.

‘Black Sand’ isn’t his only contribution to saving enviroment. His ‘Mmm… Sound of pain’, starring the famous footballer I.M Vijayan as its lead actor, carried a strong message about environment protection and climate change, the Gulf News reported.

Advertisements

