The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in East Jerusalem has been mounting since April, which led to more tension between the two sides in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip….reports Asian Lite News

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has called on the new Israeli government to end the occupation and recognise the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.



“What is needed from the new Israeli government is to start acting on ending the occupation and settlement in Palestine,” Ishtaye said at a meeting of the Palestinian cabinet held in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.



He added that the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “will have no future if it doesn’t recognise the Palestinians’ future”.



Meanwhile, Ishtaye warned the “serious consequences that would be resulted from the Israeli occupation’s authorities to allow the right-wing extremists to participate in the flag march in Jerusalem on Tuesday”.

Thick smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City, following several Israeli airstrikes. (Photo Mohammed Talatene_dpa_IANS)

“Organising the flag march in East Jerusalem is a provocation to the Palestinian people and aggression on the city and our holy places,” he said, adding that “the international community has to intervene to stop it”.



On May 10, tit-for-tat violent fighting broke out in the besieged coastal enclave between the two sides.



It ended on May 21 after Egypt brokered a ceasefire.



Official figures said that during the 11 days of fighting, more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed, and hundreds were injured.

Netanyahu vows to topple govt

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to topple the new eight-party diverse coalition government which brought an end to his stint as the longest-serving premier of the country.



Netanyahu made the remark during a meeting on Monday, which he convened for the first time as the new leader of the opposition following his ouster a day earlier.

Yair Lapid, leader of Israeli centrist party of Yesh Atid, speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Mage/IANS)





The “deceit government will soon be toppled”, Netanyahu said, referring to a government by his opponents, nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid, which was sworn in on Sunday.



He urged lawmakers with his allied parties to show cohesion and “iron discipline” to paralyse the coalition in the parliament, saying ending the rule of the new government will “bring redemption to the people and the State of Israel”.



Lawmakers with the Likud, Netanyahu’s right-wing party, heckled Bennett when he addressed Parliament on Sunday to present his new government.



They shouted insults and interrupted almost every sentence he said.

