Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son to discuss the implementation of the UK-Vietnam Strategic Partnership Agreement.

They have also discussed subjects such as the global health security, climate change and Myanmar, the government said.

It said the foreign secretary’s visit will build momentum for the UK’s bid to join the regional trade block – the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The UK Government is today setting out its approach to membership, alongside the release of the UK‘s strategic case for seeking CPTPP accession to include scoping and economic assessments.

During the visit, the UK also looked to progress its ambition for ‘ASEAN Dialogue Partnership’ status, which would allow the UK to further strengthen relations with ASEAN countries, based on shared interests and mutual benefits.

Speaking in Vietnam, Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: “The UK greatly values our friendship with Vietnam. Since my last visit, we have made progress on trade and economic ties.”

“We welcome Vietnam’s support for UK’s accession to the CPTPP trading block, and I am very grateful for its ASEAN chairmanship last year – laying the foundations towards the UK becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner,” he added.

Raab has also met President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Presidential Palace. They have discussed key issues with the climate change and Vietnam’s ambition for energy transition.

Raab’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh covered developments within the Strategic Partnership Agreement, COP26, Covid-19 recovery and maritime security. The Strategic Partnership framework sets out cooperation between the two countries for the next ten years, the the government said.

Delighted to meet with Chevening alumni & future scholars & leaders who are making a big impact on the UK-Vietnam partnership. We hope you will inspire more Vietnamese students to choose the UK for their education. @CheveningFCDO @MOFAVietnam @FMBuiThanhSon #DaretoLead pic.twitter.com/RtXNLHMMeL — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 22, 2021

The Foreign Secretary has also met the Minister of Public Security, To Lam, with topics of discussion including cooperation to tackle illegal migration, human trafficking and transnational crime.

While in Hanoi, the Foreign Secretary delivered opening remarks at the 5th ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) on the UK’s ambitions for its ’Indo-Pacific tilt‘ to an audience of more than fifty countries.

Several regional foreign ministers, including Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Son, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Balakrishnan, Cambodia’s Sokhonn, Laos‘ Kommasith, Korea‘Chung, as well as the European Union’s High Representative Borrell, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Portugal’s Vice Foreign Minister, Zacarias, were present.

The 2019 tragedy in Essex where 39 Vietnamese died still haunts us. Today In Hanoi, I’ve met with Minister of Public Security To Lam to tackle illegal immigration, #human trafficking & transnational crime. We must never allow such a tragedy to happen again. pic.twitter.com/0O9FZwwyfj — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 22, 2021

Raab also announced UK funding to support a network of women peacebuilders and mediators across the region through the ASEAN Women’s Peace Registry.

The financial contribution will also help ASEAN develop its Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security and support ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, to develop and implement their own National Action Plans.

The visit comes ahead of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group led by the HMS Queen Elizabeth, which will make its maiden visit to the region, arriving in Singapore later this year.

