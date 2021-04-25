The urgent supply shipment is being undertaken in coordination with India’s Adani group and Linde company….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India as the country is perilously running low on supplies due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The urgent supply shipment is being undertaken in coordination with India’s Adani group and Linde company.

India’s number of coronavirus cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

“Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation,” India’s embassy based in Riyad said in a tweet.

In addition to ISO cryogenic tanks, we are also securing from Linde Saudi Arabia another 5,000 medical-grade oxygen cylinders. These too will be quickly sent to India. I am thankful to our Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed for assisting us in this regard. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/p2hRCLqRon — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 24, 2021

India also began airlifting tanks containing oxygen from Singapore to meet the growing demand for life-saving gas.

It also diverted oxygen supplies from industrial uses to hospitals, but this move did not meet the increase in demand, Middle East daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

India logged a record of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day on Sunday, taking its total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172. The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

“Thank you @IndianEmbRiyadh Indeed, actions speak louder than words. We are on an urgent mission to secure oxygen supplies from across the world. This first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam to Mundra, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

To combat the growing demand for oxygen in the country, India has reached out to various countries to procure containers and oxygen cylinders under operation ‘Oxygen Maitri’.

The Indian Air Force on Saturday brought four cryogenic tanks, to be used for transporting oxygen, from Singapore. The containers were airlifted from Singapore by C17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF.

The aircraft “with 4 cryogenic containers for storage of liquid O2 from Singapore landed at Panagarh airbase” in West Bengal on Saturday, a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.

