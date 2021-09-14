Sheikh Mohammed had reviewed the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open its doors to visitors on 1st October, 2021, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Ruler of Dubai, took a bike tour of Expo 2020 Dubai site, as the 6-month long mega event is due to begin next month.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, which will open its doors to visitors on 1st October, 2021, and the readiness of all local and federal agencies ahead of the mega event, during a meeting with the teams tasked with managing the emirate’s response to the pandemic.

The meeting included a review of all the arrangements in place to safeguard the health and safety of exhibitors and delegations representing 190 countries, as well the millions of visitors that are set to visit Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his confidence in the arrangements made to host a safe global event, praising all the teams for their efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 and mitigating its repercussions. He also commended the teams’ continuous efforts to implement globally-benchmarked measures to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for the community.

“The UAE has become a unique model to the world in its ability to address different challenges and discover new opportunities. The UAE’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak was one that was based on teamwork and effective coordination between various teams at the national level,” he explained.

He urged the teams to double their efforts to ensure the safest possible environment for all visitors during Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m confident in our teams’ ability to ensure Expo 2020 is held in an environment that embraces the highest global benchmarks of safety and security. We have all the technical capabilities, human resources and field measures required to ensure the best atmosphere for our guests,” he said.

On Monday, a delegation from Dubai Customs and the General Directorate of Drug Control at Dubai Police has visited Expo 2020 site as part of collaboration and coordination between government entities.

Dubai Customs’ delegation included Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, Adel Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department, and Khalid Ahmed, Senior Manager of Passenger Operations Department, Terminal 1. Dubai Police’s delegation was headed by Colonel Khalid bin Muwaiza, Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics.

Busnad highlighted the importance of shared efforts and collaboration between Dubai Customs and General Department of Anti-Narcotics as a strategic partner in fighting illicit practices through exchange of relevant information.

The delegation toured different facilities at the site including the central operations room and the logistics operations room. They learnt about the latest procedures taken to ensure smooth and safe experience for all visitors and exhibitors.

The delegation visited a number of pavilions in the soon to launch exhibition, including the impressive Terra – Sustainability Pavilion, which meets the highest available accreditation for sustainable architecture – LEED Platinum certification.

Dr. Busnad and the delegation expressed their admiration for the impressive mastery that was evident in all pavilions, heralding a historic hosting of Expo.

“Dubai Customs provides exceptional services to the visitors and exhibitors of Expo. Hosting this historic event is a big value to our local economy, and it will further promote Dubai as a preferred tourism, trade and investment hub,” said Busnad.

