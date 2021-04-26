India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country on Sunday recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

It is great to see the support and care that countries around the globe offer to India during this dark stage of pandemic and its management. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India’s fight against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.In a tweet on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday tweeted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia. With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai, is the tallest structure and building in the world.

“As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19, its friend #UAE sends its best wishes @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in to showcase its support,” the Indian embassy tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID infection.

