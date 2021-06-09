The Canadian government has also condemned the “targeted” killing of the Muslim family….reports Asian Lite News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, as a “terrorist attack”, media reported.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Trudeau called the attack, in which five people were rammed by a black pickup truck, “a brutal, cowardly, and brazen act of violence,” the Hindustan Times reported.

“This was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,” Trudeau was quoted as saying.

The Canadian government has also condemned the “targeted” killing of the Muslim family. A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries.



Police said the killings were premeditated as the 20-year-old driver, identified as Nathaniel Veltman, was wearing a vest that looked like body armour.



Veltman could face terrorism charges even though he has already been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one attempted murder.

To those who knew the Afzaal family, to the son who survived, to Muslims in London and in communities across Canada, to everyone who feels sad or angry or afraid: You are not alone. Canadians across the country are mourning with you and standing with you – tonight, and always. pic.twitter.com/MqMj1kKeTC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 9, 2021



“We believe this was an intentional act. The victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” said the city’s police chief.



In a statement, Prime Minister Trudeau said on Monday: “I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorised by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital, our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover.”



Sympathising with the Muslim community of Canada, he said: “We stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable and it must stop.”



London city Mayor Ed Holder called the incident “an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims – against Londoners – and rooted in unspeakable hatred”.



Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced to dim the Toronto Sign on Monday night “to mourn the London family – three generations of one family – targeted and murdered because of their Islamic faith and to stand in solidarity with our Muslim community”.



He added that the city stands “with the Muslim community in London and here in Toronto in the face of this tragedy. And we absolutely reject the hatred and Islamophobia that led to this deadly violence”.

ALSO READ: Pope voices pain over Canada deaths, but doesn’t apologise

Advertisements

