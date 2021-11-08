The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the “cowardly” terrorist attack that targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad…reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) stressed that the UAE expressed its strong denunciation of these terrorist acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in Iraq in contravention of all moral and humanitarian principles.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism, reiterating the country’s keenness to establish security and stability in Iraq.

Iraqi PM calls for dialogue after surviving assassination attempt

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday checked on the health of Iraqi PM following the assassination attempt.

This came in a phone call wherein Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Iraq and support for its endeavours to establish stability and security and ensure a brighter future for its people.

Al-Kadhimi in return expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his fraternal feelings, and commended the UAE’s principled position in support of Iraq and its people under various circumstances.

Meanwhile, PM Al-Kadhimi has said that he has identified the perpetrators of the failed assassination bid.



“We will pursue those who committed the crime. We know them well, and we will reveal their identities,” said a statement by the Prime Minister’s media office.



These perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) officer, and they will be brought to justice, al-Kadhimi said on Sunday without giving further details.



Before Sunday early morning, al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed from an armed drone assassination attempt on his residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses some of the main offices of the Iraqi government and foreign embassies.



The assassination attempt came amid protests by followers of political parties rejecting October’s election results.



On Friday, the protests escalated into a clash with the security forces at the entrances of the Green Zone, which led to the killing of two protesters and the wounding of dozens of security members and protesters.

ASLO READ: Iraqi PM calls for dialogue after surviving assassination attempt



In the Parliamentary elections on October 10, the Sadrist Movement, led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, took the lead with more than 70 seats, while the al-Fatah (Conquest) Coalition garnered 17 seats compared with 47 in the 2018 elections.



Political parties questioning the results said the elections were manipulated and that they would not accept the “fabricated results.”



Followers of the political parties rejecting the election results took to the streets in many Iraqi cities, including the capital Baghdad, when the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission is still considering the appeals and complaints submitted by the political parties.

Advertisements

