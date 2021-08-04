Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits will be allowed entry into the UAE from August 5…reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has allowed the entry of more UAE residents from six countries from where passenger entry is suspended, authorities have announced.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits will be allowed entry into the UAE from August 5, the Khaleej Times reported citing a statement from National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect, it said.

The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. Passenger entry from these countries, otherwise, is on hold, it said.

Meanwhile, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5: health workers employed in the UAE, that include doctors, nurses and technicians; those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes; students in the country; humanitarian cases who hold valid residency; those employed in federal and local government agencies

Last month, the UAE government had announced the easing of entry restrictions of Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organisers, to the country.

However, the flight and passenger restrictions from countries, including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia, will remain, according to the GCAA circular. The list also includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia.

According to the GCAA circular, the categories of passengers exempted from the restrictions are citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives; diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including the administrative workers; official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval; UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit; Expo 2020 international participants, Expo 2020 exhibitors and personnel sponsored by Expo 2020 organiser.

