The parties also reviewed the developments of a number of regional and international developments of common interest…reports Asian Lite News

Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received Thursday, Lieutenant General Vincent Guionie, Commander of the French Land Forces, and the accompanying delegation currently visiting the country.

UAE, France discuss military cooperation

The meeting dealt with friendship relations and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, especially concerning defence and military issues and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests of both sides.

During the meeting that took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the parties also reviewed the developments of a number of regional and international developments of common interest.

Purchase of Rafale jets

Earlier in December, the UAE had signed a contract with France that includes purchasing 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace the UAE Air Force Mirage fleet in addition to training and maintenance purposes.

Commenting on this deal, Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, UAE Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense, said: “The UAE has been in a process of a thorough review of global markets for options. Based on our talks with our French counterparts, we came to a mutual agreement that the Rafale provide the best option for the UAE security and defense.”

ALSO READ: Macron names UAE Commander ‘Knight of the Legion of Honour’

Major General Al Alawi added, “The signed contract with France is not a substitute for the US F-35 ongoing discussions. It’s rather a complementary to our Air Force capabilities as we continue to develop our air defense systems and seek new products and advanced technologies as part of our overall National Security Strategy.”

Also, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the signing of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and France in many areas, helping to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries to serve their mutual interests.

Advertisements

