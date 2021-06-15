The council will oversee the execution of government genomics programmes and propose legislations to govern the field…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of UAE Genomics Council to provide a world-class healthcare system.

The new council, to be headed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will oversee the implementation of the Emirati Genome Programme into the healthcare system across the country.

Incorporating genomics into the healthcare ecosystem is part of the UAE’s efforts to carry out therapeutic and preventative programmes that help reduce the prevalence of genetic disorders, disabilities and mortality rates.

The council will oversee the execution of government genomics programmes and propose legislations to govern the field in coordination with health regulators across the country. It will regulate data acquisition and storage and establish a system for issuing ethics and consent approvals for all genomics programmes.

As part of its role in governing multiple novel programmes, including the national biobanking programme, the council will support technology start-ups and companies and build partnerships with world-leading technology firms to drive cutting-edge genomics research.

Among the council’s responsibilities is supporting new innovative therapies for rare and chronic diseases and developing technical training and graduate programmes and knowledge incubators to build the next generation of omics professionals.

Council members include Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Omar AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Professor Dr. Eric Xing, President at Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI; and George Church, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School.

ALSO READ: UAE congratulates new Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Advertisements

