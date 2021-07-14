The historic event, with the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, follow the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed between the UAE and Israel in September 2020, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, on Wednesday officially inaugurated the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv in the presence of Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security.

The historic event, and the strengthening of bilateral relations, follow the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed between the UAE and the State of Israel in September 2020.

The UAE Embassy is situated in the same tower as Israel’s stock exchange in Tel Aviv, media reported.

“The opening of this embassy is an important milestone in our shared journey towards a future of peace, prosperity and security for the Middle East,” President Herzog said during the inauguration ceremony.

“While seeing the Emirati flag flying proudly in Tel Aviv might have seemed like a far-off dream only one year ago, in many ways, nothing could be more natural.”

Almheiri praised the UAE-Israel relation progress since the signing of the Abraham Accords, saying, “This is a new era of development and prosperity for both our countries. The opening of the embassy represents a major milestone and will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences across various vital sectors. We look forward to new levels of cooperation that will contribute to realizing our visions.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Al Khaja stated, “It is time for new approaches and thinking to set a new and better path for the future of the region. We hope that the opening of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv will mark an important milestone in the growing relationship between our two countries and between the peoples of the UAE and Israel.”

In June, UAE officials had commemorated the inauguration of Israel Embassy in Abu Dhabi as a step towards further strengthening bilateral ties since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords by the UAE and Israel in September 2020.

‏The Israeli Embassy was officially inaugurated by Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister of Israel, in the first-ever visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE. The event also saw the participation of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth.

He also inaugurated the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai on the same day.

Two days ago, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel, one of the top 10 medical institutions in the world.

The MoU aimed to create a framework for cooperation in developing and improving healthcare services to meet the needs of a healthier community, as well as enable both entities to consolidate their efforts to improve the country’s healthcare system and provide the highest quality of care for patients, positioning Abu Dhabi as a prominent destination for medical tourism.

The two medical organisations also expressed their interest in collaborating through the exchange of knowledge, best medical practices and methodologies.

The MoU will enable both sides to explore opportunities in the field of health and medical research, which will contribute to a healthier and safer community. Both entities will also cooperate in conducting cutting-edge research and improving healthcare services for patients in several aspects, including telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence.

Sheba Medical Centre is the largest medical centre in Israel and has been ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the world. It is renowned for its compassionate care and leading-edge services, medical innovations and practices.

Earlier this month, DoH had also signed a MoU with Clalit Health Services, the largest health maintenance organisation in Israel and second largest globally.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will aim to contribute to clinical trials and the creation of a productive research environment that identifies valuable and potential research projects, whilst DoH continues to support emirate’s efforts in establishing itself as a leading life science hub and medical tourism destination.

