United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 855 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The gesture is part of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa’s humanitarian initiatives and reflective of the values of forgiveness and tolerance to give the prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter of their life and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Sheikh Khalifa’s annual pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and return to the righteous path to lead successful social and professional lives.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department had earlier announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai Government entities will begin on Monday, 19th July, and will end on Thursday, 22nd July, with work set to resume on Sunday, 25th July.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources greeted President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

