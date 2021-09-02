Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said the projects will be announced starting September 5, reports Asian Lite News

The UAE will launch 50 new national projects in September, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Thursday.

“The UAE does not have the luxury of time, and does not wait for global conditions to decide its future. She makes it herself,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

He said the projects will be announced starting September 5.

Following the Vice President’s announcement, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “The people of the UAE are encouraged to take part, harnessing their knowledge, creativity and resourcefulness so our nation can seize the opportunities of the future”.

“50 new national projects will be announced this month, extending our development journey for generations to come,” the Crown Prince said in his tweet.

Last month, both the rulers had reviewed the UAE’s key strategic plans and initiatives aimed at accelerating the development drive and providing an ideal environment for businesses and sustainable economic growth over the coming period.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi on August 25 to discuss the new edition of the National Agenda and strategic projects premised to “usher the nation into a fresh phase of economic competitiveness.”

The UAE leaders emphasised that the UAE is looking forward to delivering a brighter future where human capital lies at the heart of all economic and developmental plans over the coming decades.

They noted the UAE government’s determination to continue to provide all tools conducive to perpetuating its model of excellence and distinctiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also stressed on the importance of continuing all possible efforts made for the country’s government system to remain robust, flexible and adaptable to future changes through launching distinctive development projects and policies aimed at ensuring decent life for its people and for generations to come.

Meanwhile, the Ruler of Dubai reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai and herald a new era of international collaboration.

On Wednesday, he visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site, with only one month to go before doors open to the world’s largest cultural event.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of Expo 2020’s employees, and commended all local and federal government entities for their support to deliver a successful mega-event that befits the status and reputation of the UAE.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed also inspected two new landmarks – the Expo 2020 Water Feature and the Garden in the Sky observation tower. An award-winning composer was involved in crafting the original musical score for the Expo 2020 Water Feature, which includes water, earth and fire features.

The international event, which runs from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe to join the making of a new world throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures.

Advertisements

