The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, stressing that a political solution is the only way to end the conflict in the country.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that this decision is an important step to achieve a political settlement and the aspirations of the Ethiopian people to build a future that meets their aspirations for peace and prosperity.

The statement added that a constructive dialogue within the framework of state institutions along with the rule of law and the constitution is the only way to bring lasting peace and stability to the country.



The Ethiopian government, in a statement published late Monday night by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), said the move followed a request by the Tigray regional state interim administration.



The unilateral ceasefire is said to facilitate humanitarian assistance, peaceful livelihood in the region as well as agriculture activities amid the approaching rainy season.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government has been undertaking military operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule the regional state.



“Fighters loyal to the TPLF, who are presently dispersed in the desert will return to peace if conditions are made conducive for it, the Ethiopian government has accepted the Tigray interim administration’s request for ceasefire positively,” the statement read.



“For the farmer to till the land peacefully, for the aid work to be distributed free from military pressure, for TPLF remnants to return to peaceful road, an unconditional unilateral ceasefire has been declared from June 28 to last until the end of farming season,” the statement added.

Earlier, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland had sought an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the issues in Tigray, where rebel fighters were able to enter the regional capital of Mekele on Monday.

The reports suggested that the UNSC meeting could be held on Friday. However, the decision to set up a date and time is up to France, which holds the Security Council Presidency in July.

Meanwhile last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had expressed shock at the killing of three staff members of Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders in Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region.

