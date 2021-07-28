TDF said that implementing the Cloud Computing Strategy (CCS) would enhance data integration…reports Asian Lite News

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has announced the installation of cloud computing technology in cooperation with Oracle to enable investors to benefit from the Saudi tourism sector’s promising opportunities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, TDF said that implementing the Cloud Computing Strategy (CCS) would enhance data integration, increase productivity, reduce costs, unify and facilitate operations and ensure smooth communication with all stakeholders, including investors, donors, and governmental agencies.

TDF said cooperation with the world’s largest database management company will provide a full range of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications which will contribute to enhancing TDF’s services.

The fund was founded in June with an initial $4 billion investment and is part of plans to diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

The $4 billion TDF was established to also serve as a key drive to comprehensive touristy development in the country aiming to augment the contribution of the touristy sector in the GDP from 3% to 10% and create new jobs for citizens by the year 2030.

