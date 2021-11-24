53 companies from Bogota to showcase their business prowess at Expo 2020

Bogota Chamber of Commerce to explore partnership opportunities at the 12th World Chambers Congress, Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

53 companies from Bogota and the neighboring regions of Colombia representing various industries such as technology, cosmetics, medicine, and others, are displaying their products and services at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the collaboration of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce (BCC) and ProColombia.

The presence of these companies at the Expo 2020 Dubai is due to the upcoming participation of BCC in the 12th World Chambers Congress taking place in Dubai on November 23-24, 2021. Organized by the World Chambers Federation, the event is set to explore new global partnership opportunities and help boost local trade activities.

BCC member companies will attend the World Chambers Congress to promote not just their offerings but also their role in advancing Colombia’s trade agenda on a global scale. The participating companies will share their experiences and provide tangible examples to demonstrate their contributions to national and international trade activities. Furthermore, the international forum is an ideal platform for BCC, to exchange best practices and knowledge with other foreign participants, as well as expand their networks and help address prevailing business issues through innovations.

NICOLAS URIBE RUEDA, PRESIDENT, BCC: “The presence of business leaders from Bogotá at Expo Dubai 2020 and the World Chambers Congress is a window for many new opportunities for our country. Our interactions will decisively allow us to join forces around revitalizing the economy and showcase the chamber’s role in driving economic growth and stability. In this year’s Congress, we are confident that Bogotá’s positioning in the Arab market will be strengthened through the attendance of these local businesses as they contribute significantly towards employment generation.”

The BCC will lead the participation of the Latin American Chambers both at the Expo and in the upcoming Congress. Part of the BCC’s agenda here in the UAE is to host a forum titled ‘The Role of The Business Sector in The Economic Reactivation Process’ at Colombia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. During the event, more than 60 business leaders will shed light on opportunities offered by Bogotá and the region.

In addition, of the 53 Colombian companies participating at the Expo, 36 companies will be promoting their products through various commercial events; three will participate in the Gulfood Fair; and four in business meetings with potential clients. The remaining 10 will take part as well in the Global Business Forum, connecting with small and medium-sized companies, and visit accelerators and entrepreneurship centers.

These activities reflect BCC’s initiatives to foster relationships between business chambers from the Ibero-American and MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) regions and other parts of the world. Through the events, the participants will be able to share the purpose that unites them as chambers, which is the reactivation and prosperity of their companies.

With more than 3,000 million inhabitants, MEASA is considered one of the most important geo-economic powers globally. The regional market has expanded 467 per cent in recent years, growing to USD 120.7 million in 2020 from USD 21.3 million in 2016.

Some of the participating Colombian companies in BCC-led activities include consulting and advisory firm Todosistemas Soluciones De Tecnologia De Informacion SAS; software provider Koncilia SAS; ICT firm IZC Mayorista SAS; and hair treatment and anti-aging business Laboratorios M&N Ltda.

Also joining them are pharmaceutical and cosmetics company Denova Pharmaceutical SAS; technology and solutions provider Axon Group; ICT company Grupo OET; and armor technology provider Blinacces.

