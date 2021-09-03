The Youth Preparedness & Knowledge Economy Summit, powered by ADGM Academy focuses on the vision to empower youth and strengthen their workplace contributions…reports Asian Lite News

In line with the UAE’s vision to empower youth and strengthen their workplace contributions across various pre-identified sectors, the inaugural Youth Preparedness & Knowledge Economy Summit powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Academy will take place 20-21 September 2021 at ADGM Authorities Building, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

Organised by Informa Connect in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education, the inaugural Summit will spotlight innovation, technology, and research & development (R&D) amid ongoing national objectives to empower youth, harness homegrown talent, and help the UAE transition to a knowledge-based economy.

Reflecting the Government of Abu Dhabi’s long-term plan to transform the emirate’s economy through knowledge-based industries which develop a highly-skilled and productive workforce to improve efficiency in the labour market, the Summit will unite over 200 visionary leaders, policymakers, and senior industry professionals from government, semi-government, public, and private sectors.

The Summit will begin with a keynote session delivered by H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Minister of Education, while more than 30 visionary speakers will represent leading regional and international organisations including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Etihad Aviation Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Etisalat, du, Tanfeeth, Schneider Electric, ACTVET and Jacobs.

Tamer Nahas, Event Director at Informa Connect, said: “The upcoming Youth Preparedness & Knowledge Economy Summit is a strategic gathering conceived to bring together leading cross-industry organisations from the public and private sector, government entities, and academia to enhance collaboration via partnerships and enable the UAE to achieve its knowledge-based economy vision. Our Summit partners are eager to exchange knowledge, align on processes and objectives, and close the gap between preparing youth for the future and confronting ever-evolving labour market requirements.”

“We will also leverage partnerships with Informa’s education and HR-based events – Najah, Tawdheef and the HRSE (HR Summit and Expo) – to ensure no stone is left unturned in fostering collaboration and bridging the gap between evolving HR requirements and rapidly changing workforce dynamics brought on by the 4th Industrial Revolution,” Nahas added.

MANSOOR JAFFAR, DIRECTOR, ADGMA: “At the ADGM Academy, we recognise that a successful nation is powered by a dynamic, proficient and forward-looking youth. Therefore, it is imperative to develop the workforce with skills relevant to building a knowledge economy. The ADGMA offers well-structured initiatives that are strategically aligned to the UAE’s 2030 vision. These programs delivered in collaboration with leading global academic institutions and industry bodies across the world focus on learning and development, thought leadership, and innovation.”

“As the main supporter of the Summit, ADGMA will showcase offerings highlighting our role in propelling the youth in the UAE with career choices, making them future-ready and enabled to drive the nation forward,” Jaffar added.

Topics addressed through a series of keynote sessions and panel discussions will include Empowering Youth to Shape the Future through Innovation and Technology; The Government’s Role in Supporting and Empowering Young Minds and Talent; The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Transforming UAE into a Knowledge-Based Economy; and more.

Mustafa El Rafey, Senior Vice President of Human Capital at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “The Summit is an important forum to discuss critical human capital issues; we look forward to sharing our insights with an audience of industry leaders. Majid Al Futtaim has always believed in developing, promoting, and retaining youth in the highly competitive age of ‘talentism’. We take this commitment to heart, investing in our employees through a diverse range of learning and development initiatives linked to skills advancement interventions. As the world of work continues its relentless transformation, talentism is imperative for local businesses seeking to compete on a global scale.”

The transformative Youth Preparedness & Knowledge Economy Summit 2021 is supported by strategic partner the Ministry of Education, UAE; and supported by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, SEDRA, and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. The Summit is organised in association with Najah, Tawdheef, HRSE (HR Summit & Expo), and EdEx MENA. The extended speaker line-up and topics will be released in days to come.

