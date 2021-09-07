Al-Futtaim IKEA launches the biggest collection of home and furniture solutions of the year, featuring more new products and even lower prices for 2022…reports Asian Lite News

Each year, people across the UAE look forward to the latest collections and the new catalogue from the region’s favourite Swedish home furnishing retailer, IKEA. Each collection is a milestone moment for the brand and features a selection of seasonally relevant products, representing the different individual and family customers in the UAE. As we head into fall and having said goodbye to the catalogue in 2020, IKEA, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, launches its new brand campaign that brings the latest launch closer to customers allowing them to create a perfect home as needs and wants continue to evolve, under the theme of ‘Make your home a space that changes with you’.

Over the years, the IKEA Catalogue become an iconic and beloved publication with a 70 year legacy and an important success factor for IKEA to reach and inspire the many people across the world, with home furnishing solutions and products. But with time, customer behaviour and media consumption changing, IKEA is amplifying its unique home furnishing knowledge, products and solutions, capturing the strengths of the IKEA Catalogue through its digital channels and connecting with many more of the many people.

Every year, IKEA also connects with thousands of people all over the world, locally and regionally, to help understand what makes a better life at home through the IKEA Life at home report and home visits. It delves into not just what people need from their home and how it fits into their lives, but what they want from their home and what turns an ordinary space into a dream home.

As IKEA steps into a new year, a new launch, through the Better Life at Home Movement, it aims to get closer to real life and real people to create a better everyday life at home for many more of the many, get to know them better, explore their homes and entertain them in a way that is truly IKEA.

Using this knowledge and expertise, IKEA has compiled a range of more than 400 new products to make homes smarter, more relaxing, affordable, sustainable, and private. As ever, this launch is aligned with brands ambitious aim of inspiring and enabling more than 70 million people to live a better everyday life by 2025.

The data from IKEA’s Life at Home report indicates four key areas that it will be addressing across the year with products and solutions that will help change the lives and needs of customers across the UAE: affordable homes, smart homes, multi-generational homes with privacy, and sustainable homes within the community.

New home: affordable furniture

IKEA understands the importance of the little things, and how they can help turn a rented apartment into a haven to relax in after a hard day at work. This ensures customers always have the items to transform a space, whatever the budget, with reduced prices of over 1000 existing products in conjunction with the launch of the new collection.

Smart Home

Get connected, get smart

In addition to Wireless charging, Smart Lighting, Smart Sound and Smart blinds, IKEA introduces the fifth product segment from IKEA Home smart – Smart Air. Clean air is fundamental to be able to live a healthier and better everyday life at home and therefore IKEA is proud to launch the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier – a low price air purifier that seamlessly melts into a home environment and doesn’t look like an electronic device.

Multi-generational homes

An Emirati home normally includes many generations: children, parents, grandparents, and even great grandparents. While family time brings a lot of joy to many people, we all need a space where we can destress and enjoy our own sanctuary. Now more than ever, the definition of homes have changed; Home is where the kitchen is, the family room is, the me-corner is, the outdoor garden is, and the office is. Solutions and ideas have been carefully selected to address the challenge of privacy within such families who want to create multi-functional spaces in their homes therefore making IKEA locally relevant.

Sustainability

Sustainable homes within the community

Healthy and sustainable living are among IKEA’s focus points in its vision and ambition to become people and planet positive. Supporting UAE’s Vision 2021, which focuses on improving environmental quality, increasing the contribution of clean energy, and implementing green growth plans, Al-Futtaim IKEA is creating a movement in society around better everyday living. As part of the collection, IKEA will showcase how customers can live a sustainable life and create a space with a lower environmental impact.

VINOD JAYAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, IKEA, UAE, QATAR, OMAN AND EGYPT:‘‘At IKEA, we believe making a better life starts at home. A beautiful, well-organised home that captures your identity, allows you to be centred, anchored, and grounded, and changes your everyday habits. It can put a smile on your face, a spring in your step and completely change your mood, regardless of what else you have on your mind. We know that home is an ever-changing space and much more than the four walls, so our latest collection ensures that IKEA can be a part of that journey and change with our customers as their lives change.”

“The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating 30 years of IKEA in the UAE, an incredible milestone that has made everyone at IKEA extremely proud. It is also the year that UAE celebrates 50 years. As a family-owned business and a business deeply rooted in the success of the UAE, we are proud to have been part of the UAE’s story for so long and will continue to contribute to the success of the UAE by making life at home better for its residents. While this was a time to reflect on the past, we are also excited for the future and progressing well towards the launch of our new store in Oman in Q1 2022,” he added.

Multigenerational Home

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, IKEA will be hosting a Life at Home pop-up exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall from 25th August for three months, which will showcase the products and solutions in action, featuring spaces for affordable homes, smart homes, sustainable homes and multi-generational homes with privacy, enriching every visit with ideas and inspiration.

Marking the milestone of 30 years in the UAE, IKEA is commemorating the occasion with offering all customers 30% cashback when they spend over AED 500 across all IKEA stores in the UAE and online from 26th August to 25th September.

