Dubai Police, Emirates Auction sign deal to provide assistance for accident-damaged light vehicles…reports Asian Lite News

The General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police and the Emirates Auction, the leading company in the field of the management and organization of public and online auctions in the Middle East, have signed an agreement under which the latter will provide towing and removal services for accident-damaged light vehicles and bikes on all Dubai roads.

The signing ceremony took place recently at the headquarters of the General Department of Logistics Support at Dubai Police. The agreement was signed by HE Brigadier General Khaled Ali Fahad Shuhail, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Support, and HE Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, in the presence of officials from both sides.

BRIGADIER GENERAL KHALID ALI FAHAD SHUHAIL: “We, at Dubai Police, are keen to strengthen cooperation with various local government and private agencies in order to develop and enhance road safety and security operations and speed response in dealing with all emergency incidents, in a manner that benefits society and contribute to enhancing security and safety on public roads.”

Shuhail commended the strategic partnership with Emirates Auction, which witnessed a paradigm shift in fostering cooperation in the joint areas of work especially in light of the pioneering experience of Emirates Auction in providing towing services for accident-damaged cars.

He stressed that advanced capabilities owned by Emirates Auctions will enable Dubai Police to enhance its readiness to deal with various road accidents.

Expressing his company’s pride in strengthening cooperation and strategic partnership with Dubai Police, Abdullah Matar Al Mannai underscored that the agreement reflects the increasing confidence in the company’s performance and its great achievements since it was founded. It is also a qualitative addition to the list of strategic partners that the company deals with.

Emirates Auctions is keen to harness all its expertise to implement the requirements of the agreement in a way that meets the aspirations of the Dubai Police and achieves a happier society, added Al Mannai.

Under this agreement, the company will provide towing services for accident-damaged light vehicles and bikes on all Dubai roads, he noted.

To that end, the company has a fleet of cranes and vehicles equipped with the latest equipment, manned by a highly qualified and trained technical and administrative staff in accordance with the highest local and international practices, while applying the highest standards of occupational health and safety.

With over 300 vehicles and trucks for carrying and towing vehicles, Emirates Auctions is a major partner and arm of many government bodies across the UAE.

In addition to having well secured, modern, and smart system-equipped cranes to track the loading of vehicles on tow trucks, the company includes a team of highly professional trained drivers that work round the clock to move, tow, and remove vehicles from the road in order to maintain public order.

